UK’s student dance marathon helps open new clinic for children with cancer

UK HealthCare officials celebrated the opening of the new $1.6 million DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Patient Reilly Butler, with dad, Mike Butler behind, laughed with Dr. Lars Wagner, Chief, Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, next to the new lighthouse as UK HealthCare unveiled its new $1.6 million DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic during a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lexington, Ky., Monday, February 6, 2017. The more than 6,000-square-foot DanceBlue Clinic was relocated from the UK HealthCare Kentucky Clinic to the fourth floor of the UK Chandler Hospital, doubling the space in the former clinic. Decorated in a whimsical beach theme, the clinical space complements the aquatic-themed inpatient Ocean Pod at KCH where children stay for inpatient care. The lobby includes a 300-gallon fish aquarium and playpen “boat” filled with beach-themed toys. Children can also climb inside a miniature lighthouse, which emits colors controlled by a touch-pad screen, and check-in on computer kiosks set up in the waiting room. Doctors, nurses and DanceBlue volunteers who visit patients during treatment can leave encouraging messages in a compartment known as the “message in a bottle” wall.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
DanceBlue committee members and volunteers helped cut the ribbon as UK HealthCare unveiled its new $1.6 million DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic during a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lexington, Ky., Monday, February 6, 2017. The more than 6,000-square-foot DanceBlue Clinic was relocated from the UK HealthCare Kentucky Clinic to the fourth floor of the UK Chandler Hospital, doubling the space in the former clinic. Decorated in a whimsical beach theme, the clinical space complements the aquatic-themed inpatient Ocean Pod at KCH where children stay for inpatient care. The lobby includes a 300-gallon fish aquarium and playpen “boat” filled with beach-themed toys. Children can also climb inside a miniature lighthouse, which emits colors controlled by a touch-pad screen, and check-in on computer kiosks set up in the waiting room. Doctors, nurses and DanceBlue volunteers who visit patients during treatment can leave encouraging messages in a compartment known as the “message in a bottle” wall.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Patient Ryan Cremeens, 9-years-old, prepared to cut the ribbon with Dr. Lars Wagner, Chief, Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, as UK HealthCare unveiled its new $1.6 million DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic during a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lexington, Ky., Monday, February 6, 2017. The more than 6,000-square-foot DanceBlue Clinic was relocated from the UK HealthCare Kentucky Clinic to the fourth floor of the UK Chandler Hospital, doubling the space in the former clinic. Decorated in a whimsical beach theme, the clinical space complements the aquatic-themed inpatient Ocean Pod at KCH where children stay for inpatient care. The lobby includes a 300-gallon fish aquarium and playpen “boat” filled with beach-themed toys. Children can also climb inside a miniature lighthouse, which emits colors controlled by a touch-pad screen, and check-in on computer kiosks set up in the waiting room. Doctors, nurses and DanceBlue volunteers who visit patients during treatment can leave encouraging messages in a compartment known as the “message in a bottle” wall.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Patient Reilly Butler, with her dad, Mike Butler, stood next to the new lighthouse as UK HealthCare unveiled its new $1.6 million DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic during a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lexington, Ky., Monday, February 6, 2017. The more than 6,000-square-foot DanceBlue Clinic was relocated from the UK HealthCare Kentucky Clinic to the fourth floor of the UK Chandler Hospital, doubling the space in the former clinic. Decorated in a whimsical beachside theme, the clinical space complements the aquatic-themed inpatient Ocean Pod at KCH where children stay for inpatient care. The lobby includes a 300-gallon fish aquarium and playpen “boat” filled with beach-themed toys. Children can also climb inside a miniature lighthouse, which emits colors controlled by a touch-pad screen, and check-in on computer kiosks set up in the waiting room. Doctors, nurses and DanceBlue volunteers who visit patients during treatment can leave encouraging messages in a compartment known as the “message in a bottle” wall.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Patient Christion Smith, 7-years old, played a video game with DanceBlue volunteer grace Colville, while he underwent a leukemia treatment as UK HealthCare unveiled its new $1.6 million DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic during a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lexington, Ky., Monday, February 6, 2017. The more than 6,000-square-foot DanceBlue Clinic was relocated from the UK HealthCare Kentucky Clinic to the fourth floor of the UK Chandler Hospital, doubling the space in the former clinic. Decorated in a whimsical beach theme, the clinical space complements the aquatic-themed inpatient Ocean Pod at KCH where children stay for inpatient care. The lobby includes a 300-gallon fish aquarium and playpen “boat” filled with beach-themed toys. Children can also climb inside a miniature lighthouse, which emits colors controlled by a touch-pad screen, and check-in on computer kiosks set up in the waiting room. Doctors, nurses and DanceBlue volunteers who visit patients during treatment can leave encouraging messages in a compartment known as the “message in a bottle” wall. Christian is from Berea.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
One of the doors, decorated with a surfboard as UK HealthCare unveiled its new $1.6 million DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic during a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lexington, Ky., Monday, February 6, 2017. The more than 6,000-square-foot DanceBlue Clinic was relocated from the UK HealthCare Kentucky Clinic to the fourth floor of the UK Chandler Hospital, doubling the space in the former clinic. Decorated in a whimsical beach theme, the clinical space complements the aquatic-themed inpatient Ocean Pod at KCH where children stay for inpatient care. The lobby includes a 300-gallon fish aquarium and playpen “boat” filled with beach-themed toys. Children can also climb inside a miniature lighthouse, which emits colors controlled by a touch-pad screen, and check-in on computer kiosks set up in the waiting room. Doctors, nurses and DanceBlue volunteers who visit patients during treatment can leave encouraging messages in a compartment known as the “message in a bottle” wall.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
One of the doors, decorated with a paddle as UK HealthCare unveiled its new $1.6 million DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic during a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lexington, Ky., Monday, February 6, 2017. The more than 6,000-square-foot DanceBlue Clinic was relocated from the UK HealthCare Kentucky Clinic to the fourth floor of the UK Chandler Hospital, doubling the space in the former clinic. Decorated in a whimsical beach theme, the clinical space complements the aquatic-themed inpatient Ocean Pod at KCH where children stay for inpatient care. The lobby includes a 300-gallon fish aquarium and playpen “boat” filled with beach-themed toys. Children can also climb inside a miniature lighthouse, which emits colors controlled by a touch-pad screen, and check-in on computer kiosks set up in the waiting room. Doctors, nurses and DanceBlue volunteers who visit patients during treatment can leave encouraging messages in a compartment known as the “message in a bottle” wall.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Nurse Meiko Welch, left, hugged Jennifer Mynear, mother of former cancer patient Jarrett Mynear, who passed away at the age of 13 in 2002 , as UK HealthCare unveiled its new $1.6 million DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic during a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lexington, Ky., Monday, February 6, 2017. The clinic’s waiting area was renamed the Jarrett Mynear Patient & Family Area. The bell on the left is rung by patients when they finish their last treatment.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
DanceBlue volunteers and committee members watched as UK HealthCare unveiled its new $1.6 million DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic during a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lexington, Ky., Monday, February 6, 2017. The more than 6,000-square-foot DanceBlue Clinic was relocated from the UK HealthCare Kentucky Clinic to the fourth floor of the UK Chandler Hospital, doubling the space in the former clinic. Decorated in a whimsical beach theme, the clinical space complements the aquatic-themed inpatient Ocean Pod at KCH where children stay for inpatient care. The lobby includes a 300-gallon fish aquarium and playpen “boat” filled with beach-themed toys. Children can also climb inside a miniature lighthouse, which emits colors controlled by a touch-pad screen, and check-in on computer kiosks set up in the waiting room. Doctors, nurses and DanceBlue volunteers who visit patients during treatment can leave encouraging messages in a compartment known as the “message in a bottle” wall.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Comments