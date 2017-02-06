Fayette County

February 6, 2017 3:53 PM

UK’s student dance marathon helps open new clinic for children with cancer

By Linda Blackford

University of Kentucky HealthCare opened its new cancer clinic for children Monday, a project made possible by thousands of UK students since 2006.

That’s when a 24-hour dance marathon known as DanceBlue started. Since then, students have raised nearly $10 million.

Early in the process, students decided to donate much of the money to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital, and in particular its pediatric cancer treatment program.

DanceBlue pledged more than $1 million to support the new DanceBlue Hematology/Oncology Clinic. In addition, students volunteer in the clinic throughout the year.

The $1.6 million clinic is more than 6,000 square feet and is decorated with with a beach theme, including a 300-gallon fish tank and a playpen boat filled with toys. Children can also climb in a miniature lighthouse.

Last year, DanceBlue raised $1.6 million. This year’s marathon will start at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 and end 8 p.m. on Feb. 25. For more information, go to danceblue.org.

