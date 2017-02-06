Fayette County

February 6, 2017 6:18 PM

Super special delivery: White filly born at Lexington farm during Super Bowl

Herald-Leader Staff Report

One Lexington horse farm had quite a special delivery on Sunday.

Versailles-based WinStar Farm announced on social media Monday that a “stunning” white Thoroughbred filly was born at Lexington’s Patchen Wilkes Farm during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The proud parents: WinStar stallion Revolutionary, who won the 2013 Louisiana Derby and finished third in the Kentucky Derby, and white Thoroughbred Beautiful Devil.

“Excited to announce a stunning white filly by REVOLUTIONARY o/o Beautiful Devil born during the #SuperBowl at Patchen Wilkes Farm!” WinStar Farm tweeted. WinStar also posted video of the new arrival taking some awkward steps in a field.

Through the years, Patchen Wilkes, on Winchester Road, has become known for producing white Thoroughbreds that capture public attention in farm fields and at the track.

Fayette County

