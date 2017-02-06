Vigil held for 32-year-old mother killed Friday in Lexington

A vigil was held Monday night in Lexington for a 32-year-old mother killed Friday in an apparent murder-suicide.
The gathering was held in the 400 block of Whispering Hills Drive outside the home of Tiffany Duiguid and her 13-year-old son Tre.
About 40 people holding blue, pink, and purple balloons sang songs like “Blessed Assurance” in remembrance of a woman who was kind and hard working, said Kay Duiguid, her mother.
“I believe in the Lord and I have strength and I do have faith. I know things are going to work out alright,” Kay said. “He has the power.”
Duiguid was found dead inside her townhouse Friday about 7:40 p.m., Lexington police said.
Keith Plaster, 44, and Duiguid had apparently been arguing when Tre went upstairs to see what was happening. That’s when Tre was shot, police said. Plaster was found dead on the back porch from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the coroner said.
Tre then ran to a neighbor’s house on King Arthur Drive and asked for help. As of Monday night, he was still at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital but doing fine, Kay said.
Kay, who is from Charleston, W.Va., was unaware of any domestic violence issues her daughter was having with Plaster before the shooting. Kay had never met Plaster.
“You try to tell these young girls, these young mothers about domestic violence but they don’t want to listen,” Kay said. “Sometimes you learn the hard way.”
Also at the vigil was Tre’s youth pastor William Davis, of Clays Mill Road Baptist Church. Davis, who has known Tre for more than eight years, led the vigil in prayer.
“I want to pray for his healing, both physical, emotional and spiritual,” Davis said.
