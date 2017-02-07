Lexington council may oppose Kentucky concealed-carry gun bill

The Lexington council will vote soon on a resolution opposing the passage of a Kentucky Senate bill that would allow anyone but convicted felons to carry a concealed weapon without a license.
Urban County Councilwoman Jennifer Mossotti made a motion Tuesday during an Urban County Council work session to put the resolution opposing Senate Bill 7 on the council’s agenda. The first reading of the resolution will be Thursday. A final vote could come Feb. 23. The council took a voice vote Tuesday to put the resolution on the agenda. There were no audible “no” votes.
“Any young person as young as 18 could carry a concealed gun without any training, or background check or permit. I believe very strongly this is a public safety issue,” Mossotti said of SB 7. “It would only prohibit felons from carrying a concealed weapon.”
Also during Tuesday’s work session, the council agreed to consider whether the city should remove questions about criminal history from the city’s job applications. Councilwoman Angela Evans made a motion to put the issue into the committee. Evans said the city needs to address the issue after Gov. Matt Bevin, through an executive order, banned the question from state employment applications last week. The executive order only covers state government.
Beth Musgrave
