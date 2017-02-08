Kentucky releases trout in Fayette County

0:42 More trout for Kentucky Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:40 Matt Bevin discusses bourbon industry

0:53 Gabriel credits Briscoe for his breakthrough game

2:06 Jockey Pat Day on God and the Kentucky Derby

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

1:19 Bryan Station retires Shelvin Mack's jersey

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy