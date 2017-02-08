Kentucky releases trout in Fayette County

Officials with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Kentucky Parks and Recreation released more than 4,000 rainbow trout into the waters of Fayette County on Wednesday, including more than 400 in West Hickman Creek at Veterans Park.
The fish, 8 to 12 inches long, were raised at the Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery near Jamestown. The fish release was through the state’s s Fishing in the Neighborhoods program, known as FINS.
That program stocks some lakes as often as four times a year with channel catfish, twice a year with rainbow trout in the spring and fall, and regularly with largemouth bass and sunfish.
In addition to Veterans Park, more than 3,000 trout are being released in Jacobson Park, and 500 in the Rolex Lake at the Kentucky Horse Park.
The large truck carrying the fish couldn’t reach the release point in Veterans Park, so Lexington parks department employees put the fish into trash barrels and took them by ATV to the creek bank.
