Hundreds of students compete in Kentucky American Water Science Fair

About 700 students in 4th through 12th grades competed in the Kentucky American Water Science Fair Saturday at Bryan Station High School.
The event, which was open to public, private and home-school students, was coordinated by the Fayette County Public Schools and is in its 33rd year.
In addition to checking out more than 650 projects on display, science fair participants and the general public were also able to participate in activities in the fair’s Discovery Zone.
Winners in the district competition advance to the Central Kentucky Regional Science and Engineering Fair to be held March 4 at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
“The need for science, technology and engineering professionals will continue to be significant well into the future in order to address some of our world’s most significant challenges, so seeing so many students exploring these fields through science fair projects is encouraging,” Kevin Rogers, Kentucky American Water’s vice president of operations, said in a news release.
