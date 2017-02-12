18-year-old dies, others injured in wrong-way New Circle crash

One woman died and others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night caused by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of a major Lexington road, police said.
The accident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the outer loop of New Circle Road between Tates Creek Road and Alumni Drive, said Lexington police Lt. David Biroschik. The crash happened after a vehicle drove the wrong direction on New Circle Road.
The vehicle hit two others on the road, Biroschik said.
Tabitha Busbee, 18, was one of the passengers in the vehicle traveling the wrong way and died from injuries moments after arriving at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to a press release from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Sunday at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort.
Two others in the vehicle were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening, but serious injuries, police said. Biroschik said others also received non-life-threatening injuries, but he wasn’t sure how many total people were hurt in the crash.
According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, 10 minutes before the accident, officers tried to make a traffic stop on a dark-colored car near Mount Tabor and Richmond roads, but the car fled. Police say they decided not to pursue the car, but a few minutes later another officer saw the same car speeding the wrong way down New Circle Road, according to WKYT.
The section of New Circle Road reopened around 7 a.m. Sunday, WKYT reports.
