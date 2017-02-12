New app developed by UK to help combat obesity

A new fitness app developed by University of Kentucky could help users lose weight by competing against a Wildcat or others, tracking daily activity and monitoring accurate calorie consumption.
FitFace-Off, a free app for iPhones and Androids, was developed by a web development company in Lexington after UK received a CDC grant for obesity prevention in rural Kentucky.
It’s similar to other fitness applications in that it can track your calorie consumption, said Kelly Webber, associate professor and director of graduate studies in UK Dietetics and Human Nutrition.
However, the food and nutrient list is based on the USDA nutrient database, Webber said.
“We feel like it’s probably a little bit more accurate,” she said.
Users can also compete against one another and in groups to meet their weight loss goals.
“We really thought it would be fun if people could compete in groups,” Webber said.
Six Kentucky counties, including Scott County, have been selected to participate in trials of FitFace-Off. In these counties, a map feature showing users where they can shop for healthy foods and exercise is also available.
People who choose to participate in the trial will attend an informational meeting for the app and have their measurements taken. After an eight-week period, measurements will be taken again to gauge users’ progress with the program.
The informational meeting is set for 6 p.m. March 6 at the Scott County Cooperative Extension. Ideal participants in the app’s trial run would be people who are considered overweight, but anyone is welcome to the meeting. Those who complete the entire eight-week program will be eligible for a $25 reward.
But those who don’t want to participate in the trial can still try out the app.
“It is available to anyone who wants to use it right now,” Webber said.
For information about downloading the app, please visit fitfaceoff.com. Scott County Cooperative Extension is located at 1130 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown.
