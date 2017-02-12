Settlement is reached in lawsuits over Big Shake’s Hot Chicken

A settlement has been reached between Tennessee chef Shawn Davis, better known as “Chef Big Shake,” and Lexington businessman Lee White, an attorney said.
At the center of lawsuits from both Davis and White against one another, and which will now be dismissed, is Big Shake’s Hot Chicken, a restaurant chain started in Franklin, Tenn., by Davis and his wife Robin. Davis received national attention when he was unsuccessful in raising money in 2011 from ABC’s “Shark Tank.”
“The parties amicably settled all of their disputes on Friday night,” said attorney Stephen G. Amato. “There is a confidentiality clause. All parties are satisfied and wish each other well.”
Davis’ securities fraud lawsuit stated that he agreed to sell 75 percent of his business to White in exchange for millions in profits earned through rapid expansion of Big Shake. White’s lawsuit claimed that Davis and his wife were “unlawfully benefiting from the good will and reputation” of White and violating a non-compete clause in the sale contract.
So far the only Big Shake Hot Chicken opened since White purchased the company was at 867 South Broadway in June, 2016.
