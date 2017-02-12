Week ahead: John Mulaney, ‘Belle Brezing’ film, ex-Cats at NBA All-Star Weekend and more

Monday
John Mulaney visits UK
The Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and comedian known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” performs a sold-out show at 8 p.m. at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose Street. (Singletarycenter.com)
Thursday
“Belle Brezing & the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass” premiere
Brezing was a well-known and well-connected madam who ran a highly successful house of ill repute in downtown Lexington at the end of the 19th century and into the beginning of the 20th. The documentary premiere’s 7:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. It details her journey from hardscrabble youth to murder suspect to Baroness of the Brothel. ($8; kentuckytheater.com)
TGIFriday
It’s baseball season
The University of Kentucky team opens its season with a three-game series at North Carolina. The Cats’ first home game of the season is Feb. 28.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’
The Tony Award-winning musical comes to the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. ($65-$150. Lexingtonoperahouse.com)
Sunday
Ex-cats in the NBA spotlight
Several former UK basketball stars will be looking to leave their mark during NBA All-Star Weekend. On Friday (9 p.m., TNT) Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Trey Lyles and Jamal Murray will play in the Rising Stars Challenge. On Saturday (8 p.m., TNT), Booker, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and John Wall will show off their all-around gifts during the Skills Challenge. On Sunday (8 p.m., TNT) Wall, Davis and Cousins will play in the 66th All-Star Game. Get updates on how each former Wildcat does from @ExCats on Twitter.
