Vigil planned for 18-year-old killed in New Circle crash

Friends of an 18-year-old woman killed over the weekend in a New Circle Road crash plan to gather Monday night to remember her.
Social media posts that circulated Sunday announced people would gather at 6 p.m. in Jacobson Park for a Pink and White Candlelight Vigil to remember Tabitha Busbee of Lexington.
Busbee died early Sunday morning at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
A 16-year-old has been charged with murder, second-degree assault and receiving stolen property in connection with her death, according to Lexington police. The 16-year-old is accused of being the driver of a stolen Toyota Camry in which Busbee was a passenger when it crashed on New Circle Road.
Lexington officers attempted to pull over the Camry at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday on Mount Tabor Road. The driver sped off toward Richmond Road, according to police.
Another officer spotted the Camry going the wrong way on the outer loop of New Circle Road toward Tates Creek Road, according to police. The Camry struck a pickup truck and was hit by another passenger car.
Five people were injured and taken to local hospitals. Busbee was one of two passengers in the stolen Camry that were injured, according to police.
Busbee posted on Facebook on Thursday that she’d recently been involved in a different crash. The post read: “Wear seatbelts kids ! Thank you to everyone that prayed for me. God watched over me yesterday.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Busbee’s family.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
