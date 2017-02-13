Lex-Care: Mother and son need $500 to pay rent

Jennifer Garland, with the Lexington Senior Center, is seeking rental assistance of $500 for a client and her son. The son was laid off and has been working odd jobs to help pay bills. His income and the mother’s Social Security income was sufficient until their car needed repairs, which put them behind on rent. The son has found a temporary job, which will cover household expenses until he finds permanent employment.
You can help: Lex-Care Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lexington, KY 40588; make a donation online at lexcare.org or find us on Facebook.
