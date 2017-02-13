Presidents’ Day family event at the Mary Todd Lincoln House

The Mary Todd Lincoln House will celebrate Presidents’ Day with a special program for families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, featuring games and activities focusing on the Lincolns’ family life. This informal event is intended for children ages 5-10, but everyone is welcome.
Admission is free to children through age 18. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Adult admission is $10. The Mary Todd Lincoln House is located at 578 West Main Street. Free parking is available directly behind the house. For more information, call 859-233-9999 or go to Mtlhouse.org.
