Library equips parents for their own story time

A number of Lexington Public Library story times in the coming months will offer a brief talk and craft for parents afterward to help them facilitate story times at home.
“Now It’s Your Turn” will take place after regularly scheduled story times and will concentrate on five activities that best prepare preschool children to be reading-ready when they enter school: talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.
Each installment of “Now It’s Your Turn” will focus on an activity and will include a craft to make the activity fun for children at home. The first installment will focus on singing; subsequent months will feature reading-readiness activities.
The first installment will take place after the following story times:
▪ 11 a.m. Tuesday, Northside Branch
▪ 11 a.m. Wednesday, Eastside Branch
▪ 11 a.m. Friday, Beaumont Branch
▪ 11 a.m. Feb. 23, Tates Creek Branch
Comments