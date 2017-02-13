Fayette County

February 13, 2017 10:49 AM

Free tax help at library through April 15

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

Taxpayers needing help with personal and non-business returns can receive free assistance at the Lexington Public Library through mid-April.

The assistance is provided by AARP and is available regardless of age or income at four library branches.

“Low- to moderate-income people have a need for this kind of help with tax preparation and tax questions,” said Walt Speed, who has volunteered for the tax help program for eight years. “This is a way for us to give back to the community.”

The assistance schedule is:

▪ Beaumont Branch: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays

▪ Eastside Branch: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; an appointment is required and may be made by calling 859-231-5503.

▪ Northside Branch: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays

▪ Tates Creek Branch: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays

Tax help at the three branches that do not take appointments is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are encouraged to arrive as early as possible. Those seeking assistance should be bring all necessary documents, including valid photo identification, the previous year’s tax return, and W-2s and other relevant forms and statements.

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos