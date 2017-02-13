Free tax help at library through April 15

Taxpayers needing help with personal and non-business returns can receive free assistance at the Lexington Public Library through mid-April.
The assistance is provided by AARP and is available regardless of age or income at four library branches.
“Low- to moderate-income people have a need for this kind of help with tax preparation and tax questions,” said Walt Speed, who has volunteered for the tax help program for eight years. “This is a way for us to give back to the community.”
The assistance schedule is:
▪ Beaumont Branch: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays
▪ Eastside Branch: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; an appointment is required and may be made by calling 859-231-5503.
▪ Northside Branch: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays
▪ Tates Creek Branch: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays
Tax help at the three branches that do not take appointments is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are encouraged to arrive as early as possible. Those seeking assistance should be bring all necessary documents, including valid photo identification, the previous year’s tax return, and W-2s and other relevant forms and statements.
Comments