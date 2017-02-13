White foal born at Patchen Wilkes Farm, the 13th since 1995

During the last quarter of the Super Bowl, Patchen Wilkes Farm welcomed a new white addition.
One of the farm’s white mares Beautiful Devil gave birth to a white filly. Farm manager Barry Ezrine said the filly is Patchen Wilkes’ 13th white foal since 1995.
“If you have white mares, you are going to have white foals,” Ezrine said. “I would think it would be more unusual if you didn’t have a white mare to have a white foal.”
WinStar Farm’s stallion Revolutionary fathered the white filly. Ezrine said the foal is related to White Beauty, the first Thoroughbred with a white coat to be registered by the Jockey Club. The latest foal represents the seventh generation of White Beauty descendants.
Ezrine said the farm hasn’t named the filly yet, but staffers have been throwing around some names. He said the farm will probably sell her.
The filly is Beautiful Devil’s first foal. Ezrine said the foal’s first few days were traumatic for the mare because the foal had to be taken to a clinic for gastrointestinal upset. The filly couldn’t nurse for a few days, but she is now back at the farm, reunited with her mother. Ezrine said Beautiful Devil has natural mothering instincts.
WinStar Farm posted a video of the foal on Facebook. As of Monday, the post has 326,000 views.
McKenna Horsley: 859-231-1687, @mckennahorsley
