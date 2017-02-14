Former Lexington vice mayor dead at 87

Former Lexington Vice Mayor James Todd died Tuesday of heart failure, according to his son Thomas. He was 87.
Todd moved from Louisville to Lexington in 1948 to attend the University of Kentucky, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1952 and a law degree in 1956. He practiced law in Lexington from 1957 to 2003, when he retired. Todd served as vice mayor from 1978 to 1982, shortly after Fayette County merged its government operations with Lexington, Thomas said.
“He was always proud of Lexington,” Thomas said.
Todd co-founded the Bluegrass Breakfast Lions club with the Rev. Wayne B. Smith in 1964, served in Korean War from 1952 to 54 and retired as a major in the Air Force.
In addition to Thomas, Todd is survived by his wife, Ann, and children James M. Todd Jr., Carol Leggett and Neil Spoelstra. Todd also had eight grandchildren.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
Comments