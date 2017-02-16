UK’s venerable Memorial Hall gets a (clock) face lift

Renovation work continues on University of Kentucky Memorial Hall at 610 Souh Limestone.
The building, which was built in 1929 as a memorial to those who died in World War I, has received a new roof and extensive work on the steeple. Now, crews with Chasteen Enterprises in Berea are working 60 feet off the ground to repair and replace the wood trim around 4 clock faces on the steeple.
The clock was made by the Seth Thomas Clock Co. in Thomaston, Conn., on Oct. 24, 1928, and continues to keep accurate time. Chasteen also has repaired and restored most of the windows and doors in the historical building, which is used for lectures and performances.
