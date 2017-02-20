Week ahead: DanceBlue marathon, UK women senior day and more

Monday
Mary Todd Lincoln House hosts family event for Presidents Day
Games and hands-on activities about the Lincoln family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the childhood home of the wife of the 16th President. Designed for ages 5-10. Free for children through 18. Adult admission $10. Free parking directly behind house, 578 West Main Street. (Mtlhouse.org)
Embarking on the road to the Sweet Sixteen
High school basketball district tournament play tips off across Kentucky. Locally, the Scott County boys and the Mercer County girls are the teams to beat. Keep up with the action on Twitter @HLpreps.
Thursday
Last home game for three UK women’s players
The Cats bid farewell to three seniors when they face Mississippi State at Memorial Coliseum — Evelyn Akhator, Jessica Hardin and Makayla Epps, who currently sits fifth all-time with 1,664 career points. (7 p.m.; SEC Network Plus)
Saturday
DanceBlue marathon hits the floor
Hundreds of University of Kentucky students will be dancing the day away at Memorial Coliseum for a good cause. Starting at 8 p.m., UK’s 11th annual DanceBlue marathon features 24 hours of nonstop dancing to raise money for cancer research at UK’s Markey Cancer Center. Last year, dancers helped raise $1.6 million. (Danceblue.org)
Sunday
Hollywood’s biggest night
Who do you like for best picture? La La Land, Moonlight or one of the other seven movies? The red-carpet pre-show starts at 7 p.m. The awards ceremony begins at 8:30 on ABC-36.
