February 19, 2017 8:12 PM

Motorcyclist suffered ‘life-threatening injuries’ following accident

By Fernando Alfonso III

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after getting into an accident on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington Sunday afternoon.

The accident involved a white Nissan at the corner of Palomar and Harrodsburg at about 6:22 p.m., said Lexington Police Sgt. Allen Culver at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries; no one else was in the vehicle, Culver said.

The crash reconstruction unit was called to the scene, Culver said. The portion of Harrodsburg Road near Palomar Centre was still closed at 7:15 p.m.

