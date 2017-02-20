Motorcyclist injured in weekend Harrodsburg Road crash dies

A man who was injured Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash at the corner of Harrodsburg Road and Palomar Boulevard has died.
John W. Truscott, 49, died just after 7 p.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the other vehicle involved, a white Nissan passenger car, suffered minor injuries, police said Sunday night. There were no other injuries.
The crash occurred at 6:22 p.m. and a portion of the road was closed for more than an hour as the collision reconstruction investigated, according to police.
