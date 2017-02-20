Fayette County

February 20, 2017 7:37 AM

Motorcyclist injured in weekend Harrodsburg Road crash dies

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A man who was injured Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash at the corner of Harrodsburg Road and Palomar Boulevard has died.

John W. Truscott, 49, died just after 7 p.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a white Nissan passenger car, suffered minor injuries, police said Sunday night. There were no other injuries.

The crash occurred at 6:22 p.m. and a portion of the road was closed for more than an hour as the collision reconstruction investigated, according to police.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Fayette County

