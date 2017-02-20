Amy Wang of Lexington wins Distinguished Young Woman of Kentucky

Amy Wang of Lexington has been named the Distinguished Young Woman of Kentucky and the recipient of $6,300 in scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held Jan. 13-14 at the Singletary Center for the Arts. She will move on to the national finals, to be held June 29 through July 1 in Mobile, Ala.
Wang, a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, has been accepted at Harvard University. She is a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar and was also selected for the Governor’s School for the Arts. Wang has won numerous academic and music awards, and volunteers with God’s Pantry Food Bank and Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Care Center.
Wang, the daughter of Changyou Wang and Yan Chen, also received the overall interview and talent awards.
