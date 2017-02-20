Free seminars address issues affecting children and teens

Our Lady of Peace, part of KentuckyOne Health, will hold two free seminars on issues that affect children and teenagers, both in the home and at school.
On March 2, “Managing Difficult Childhood Behaviors at Home and at School” will be at 5:30 p.m. at Yates Elementary School, 695 East New Circle Road.
Jordan Hall, a behavioral analyst at Our Lady of Peace, will discuss strategies to avoid difficult behavior and ways to assist caregivers in determining the most effective interventions, and preventative guidelines for arranging the home and school environments, setting expectations and encouraging positive behaviors.
On March 28, “Successful Transition to Middle School” will be at 6 p.m. at Julius Marks Elementary School, 3277 Pepperhill Road.
Morgan McGill, an assessment clinician with the Our Lady of Peace Assessment and Referral Center in Lexington, will address issues that may arise during the transition from elementary to middle school, including social media, developing positive relationships and bullying.
Registration is free; call Lisa Prewitt at 502-432-2011, or email lisaprewitt@kentuckyonehealth.org.
