Korean folk music part of women’s march in downtown Lexington

A group of musicians played pungmul, a type of Korean folk music, at the Women’s March on Washington-Lexington on Jan. 21.
Donna Kwon, Martina Vasil, Elizabeth Navarro Varnado, Megan Murph, Isaac Maupin and Emily Furnish performed rehearsed rhythms on Korean folk instruments called changgo (hour-glass drum), puk (barrel drum), jing (gong) and kkwaenggwari (small gong), and they also rhythmically accompanied chants of the marchers around them.
Varnado, who performed changgo, said she wanted to do something “to be heard, and something that is fun, encouraging and uplifting . . . Getting some people to dance, to clap along, unites and strengthens everyone who takes part.”
The march was held “in solidarity with other demonstrations occurring across the nation during the presidential inauguration weekend,” the musicians said in a press release.
