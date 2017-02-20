Bevin taps financial adviser, radio host for Fayette County judge-executive

Gov. Matt Bevin has tapped a long-time financial services executive and radio host to serve as the Fayette County judge-executive.
Bevin announced Monday that Tom Dupree Jr., who founded Dupree Financial Services in 2003, will fill the unexpired term of former Judge-Executive John S. Roberts, an attorney and former Lexington police sergeant, who died in early January. Roberts was elected judge-executive in 2015.
Dupree will serve until November 2018, when the current term expires. The judge-executive in Fayette County has limited authority and powers because of the merger of the county and city governments in the 1970s. Roberts and his predecessor pushed to abolish the position. But efforts to do so have failed in the state legislature because it requires a constitutional amendment, which must be approved by voters statewide.
The office costs taxpayers approximately $21,000 a year, but less than $9,000 goes toward the judge-executive’s salary.
In addition to his 30 years in the financial services business, Dupree also hosts a radio show on WLAP-AM 630.
