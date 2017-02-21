Fayette County

Lexington water main break shuts down outbound Versailles Road

By Morgan Eads

Outbound Versailles Road was closed Tuesday morning after a water main break near Alexandria Drive.

Kentucky American Water officials arrived just before 11 a.m. Tuesday to begin repairs on the break, the company announced on Twitter. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Outbound traffic on Versailles Road was being diverted onto Village Drive, according to Lexington Emergency Management.

Previous unrelated water main breaks in Madison and Jessamine counties this week prompted boil-water advisories.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

