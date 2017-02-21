Lexington water main break shuts down outbound Versailles Road

Outbound Versailles Road was closed Tuesday morning after a water main break near Alexandria Drive.
Kentucky American Water officials arrived just before 11 a.m. Tuesday to begin repairs on the break, the company announced on Twitter. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.
We are currently on the scene to repair a main break on Versailles Rd. at Alexandria. Please consider another route to avoid delays. Thanks!— KY American Water (@kyamwater) February 21, 2017
Outbound traffic on Versailles Road was being diverted onto Village Drive, according to Lexington Emergency Management.
Outbound Versailles Road is closed at Village Drive due to water main break. Repairs in porgress. Detours in place. Avoid area if possble. pic.twitter.com/BbItyOlgUi— LexingtonKY EM (@LexKYEM) February 21, 2017
Current detour route for outbound Versailles is Village Drive > Davenport > Alexandria.— LexingtonKY EM (@LexKYEM) February 21, 2017
Previous unrelated water main breaks in Madison and Jessamine counties this week prompted boil-water advisories.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
