Newest Alltech beer is an ale brewed from bourbon vanilla beans

Alltech Lexington Brewing and Distilling Company is releasing a new beer that will have a creamy, vanilla taste.
Alltech’s latest beer, the Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale, is brewed with a hint of flaked corn and bourbon vanilla beans where it rests in Kentucky bourbon barrels until its ready to drink.
The new ale will be a permanent addition to Alltech’s products. The ale is 5.5 percent alcohol by volume and will be available March 3 in six-packs in Kentucky and in other states the following week.
Alltech has other products that have been aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels, including the Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale and the Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Stout. Alltech also recently released the Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Blackberry Porter, as part of its Barrel-Aged Seasonal Series.
