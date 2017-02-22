Parents warned of 11th case of whooping cough in Lexington

Parents at Veterans Park Elementary School and a Lexington daycare facility were warned of a confirmed case of whooping cough, the 11th in Lexington, by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
The remaining 10 confirmed cases of whooping cough occurred at Clays Mill Elementary School, according to the health department.
The health department did not release the name of the daycare facility affected. However, the department was notifying parents of children at the school and daycare facility.
Whooping cough, also known as Pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory illness spread by coughing and sneezing. It affects people of all ages but can be most serious in infants and those with chronic diseases.
The health department is recommending preventive antibiotics for high-risk students who were exposed to whooping cough.
Any school-age children with symptoms of whooping cough should stay home from school and visit their health care provider for evaluation, even if they have previously been vaccinated, according to health department officials. If found to have probable or confirmed whooping cough, they should remain out of school until completion of their antibiotics.
