Townhomes that border Jacobson Park approved by planning commission

A townhome development that borders Lexington’s Jacobson Park was approved by a Fayette County planning body Thursday.
The Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously to grant a zone change from expansion area residential to a more dense expansion area residential for about 12 acres at 425 Chilesburg Road in southeast Lexington.
The south side of the Anderson Bridgewater development had previously been approved for 23 townhomes. The zone change approved by the commission on Thursday would allow for an additional 52 units to be built on the north end of the property for a total of 75.
The zone change must now to go the Urban County Council for its approval.
In April 2016, the planning commission voted against a zone change for the same parcel of land. That proposal — also by Anderson Bridgewater — was for a combination of townhomes, apartments and single-family homes. That plan was for 189 living units. The current proposal for an additional 52 townhomes is 70 percent fewer than the 2016 proposal, said Richard Murphy, a lawyer who represents Anderson Bridgewater.
The development will have additional landscaping and fencing buffers for homes adjacent to the townhomes, Murphy said.
There was no opposition to the development during Thursday’s meeting.
In contrast, in 2016 more than 100 people attended the zone change hearing and more than 200 people signed petitions opposing the development.
In April 2016, a proposed access road into Jacobson Park was a key area of concern for neighbors, Murphy said. That’s not part of the current proposal, he told the commission Thursday. The development will have pedestrian access so people from surrounding neighborhoods can still get to the park, he said.
