Battle over Boone Creek zip line, canopy tour heads to court. Again.

3:36 Trump supporter called 'Biscuit' tells McConnell protesters to 'quit hating' Pause

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

0:38 Mitch McConnell interrupted by protester at luncheon

3:10 UK celebrates senior basketball standouts Makayla Epps, Evelyn Akhator

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

5:49 John Calipari: These kids are not robots

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire