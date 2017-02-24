Fayette County

February 24, 2017 6:50 PM

This is winter? Record highs set Friday but cold comes Saturday

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Spring doesn’t officially begin until March 20 but you wouldn’t know it based on the number of blooming trees and flowers in Central Kentucky.

Lexington set a new record high for the day of 79 degrees. In Frankfort, it got up to 80 degrees, which ties the all-time February high set in 1932, the National Weather Service in Louisville said.

Chris Bailey, chief meteorologist for WKYT, says much colder air moves in for Saturday, with a threat of a few snow flurries. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

