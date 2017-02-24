This is winter? Record highs set Friday but cold comes Saturday

A crabapple tree is in full bloom next to the pedway from a parking garage on South Limestone to the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington,Ky., Friday, February 24, 2017. burn. Lexington, and most of Kentucky, set high temperature records today. Many trees are flowers are already in bloom as mild weather has been in place for the past couple of weeks.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
A magnolia was in bloom on South Mill St. at West High St. in Lexington,Ky., Friday, February 24, 2017. burn. Lexington, and most of Kentucky, set high temperature records today. Many trees are flowers are already in bloom as mild weather has been in place for the past couple of weeks.
Charles Bertram
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Scylla crocus in full bloom on Von Alley in Lexington,Ky., Friday, February 24, 2017. burn. Lexington, and most of Kentucky, set high temperature records today. Many trees are flowers are already in bloom as mild weather has been in place for the past couple of weeks.
Charles Bertram
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Daffodils in bloom at 315 Headly Ave. in Lexington,Ky., Friday, February 24, 2017. burn. Lexington, and most of Kentucky, set high temperature records today. Many trees are flowers are already in bloom as mild weather has been in place for the past couple of weeks.
Charles Bertram
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Forsythia in bloom next to the Carnegie Center For Literacy on Market St. near West Second St. in Lexington,Ky., Friday, February 24, 2017. burn. Lexington, and most of Kentucky, set high temperature records today. Many trees are flowers are already in bloom as mild weather has been in place for the past couple of weeks.
Charles Bertram
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
