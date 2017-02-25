Yard waste collection resumes on Feb. 27 for Lexington residents

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will resume its normal yard waste collection schedule starting Monday, Feb. 27.
Yard waste containers, bundles, and bags will receive weekly service, along with trash and recycling containers, on your regular collection day.
The city implemented the winter yard waste collection schedule at the end of January in response to reduced seasonal demand. The Division of Waste Management offered yard waste service for residents throughout the winter period on an as-needed basis.
Warmer weather over the past few weeks, however, has found many residents working in their yards and producing an increased amount of yard waste materials. The Division recognized the increased demand and determined that resuming the normal schedule would best meet the needs of Lexington residents at this time.
Residents are encouraged to use their gray carts to dispose of yard waste such as leaves, twigs, shrubs, and plants. Limbs placed in the cart must not be longer than 4 feet in length or thicker than 6 inches in diameter.
If the limbs don't fit in the yard cart, they must be bundled with twine and placed on the curb. If you have excess yard debris that does not fit in your cart, you can use paper yard waste bags.
Those with city waste collection service that do not have a yard waste cart may request one by calling LexCall at 311 or 859-425-2255. Requests can also be made online at LexingtonKY.gov/LexCall or by using the LexCall phone app.
