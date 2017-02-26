Police arrest woman after Saturday pursuit through several counties

A woman was in jail after leading police on a chase that started in Grant County and ended in Fayette Saturday evening.
Susan Renee Wilson, 54, of Georgetown, was stopped in her vehicle at the 154 southbound mile-marker of Interstate-75 in Grant County at about 6 p.m., according to court records. While in her van, police saw Wilson cross the dotted line twice and nearly hit another vehicle. When a Kentucky State Police officer approached Wilson after the traffic stop, alcohol could be smelled on her person, according to court records.
When the officer asked if Wilson had anything to drink, Wilson said she had not and that she was being pulled over for expired vehicle registration, according to Wilson’s arrest citation. When the officer asked why Wilson was swerving in the roadway and almost hit a vehicle, Wilson said she had been driving for eight hours from New York and was tired.
After her driver’s license was run through dispatch, it was determined that Wilson’s license had been suspended for failure to appear, according to the citation.
As the police officer asked Wilson to get out of her van to do a sobriety test, Wilson said, “Why” and then fled while going over 100 MPH, according to the citation.
During the pursuit, Wilson weaved in and out of traffic, driving through all three lanes on the interstate, according to the citation. She also failed to signal when changing lanes. As the chase went through Scott County, spike strips were deployed, striking the front right tire. However, the chase continued until it reached the 113 mile-marker in Fayette County due to Wilson’s van running out of gas, the citation read.
Wilson was told by police to show her hands, but did not, according to court records. Police attempted to open the door to Wilson’s van, but it was locked. The vehicle was later unlocked through busting a window and Wilson was arrested shortly before 7 p.m.
Wilson was read her Miranda rights and asked if she needed medical treatment, the citation read. Wilson said she did not know and would not like medical treatment.
As police officers searched the vehicle, they found about 8 open Busch Light and Natural Light cans behind the passenger seat.
Wilson was booked into the Lexington Jail charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, speeding, reckless driving, possession of open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, no registration receipts, no registration plates and operating a vehicle on a suspended license.
Wilson’s arraignment was set for 1 p.m. Monday.
