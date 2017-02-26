Week ahead: Monster trucks at Rupp, Antiques and Garden Show and more

Fat Tuesday
Eat, drink and be merry
Because it’s Mardi Gras and the season of Lent begins Wednesday.
Senior day for UK basketball
Kentucky fans bid farewell to seniors Dominique Hawkins, Mychal Mulder and Derrick Willis. The contest against Vanderbilt might be the last home game for some underclassmen, too. (9 p.m., ESPN)
Thursday
Viola Davis speaks at UK
The award-winning actor speaking at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St., as part of the Speak Blue series, presented by the university’s Student Activities Board. The 8 p.m. talk is sold out. (Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center)
TGIFriday
March madness begins for UK women
The Southeastern Conference tournament actually starts Wednesday in Greenville, S.C., but as the No. 4 seed, Kentucky does not have to join the fray until the quarterfinals round. The Cats will play Friday against Tennessee, Alabama or Vanderbilt. (2:30 p.m., SEC Network)
Blue Grass Trust Antiques and Garden Show
More than 80 exhibitors will display fine antiques, garden and landscape accents, jewelry, prints and more. The weekend will include lectures, a silent auction and a ‘Kentucky Treasures’ exhibit featuring Kentucky folk art. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Ironworks Parkway. Daily tickets are $20, $30 for run of show. (Bgtantiquesandgardenshow.org)
Tails and Ales
Enjoy an evening of beer tasting, snacks and live music to support the animals at the Lexington Humane Society, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa, 1800 Newtown Pike. ($55; Lexingtonhumanesociety.org)
Saturday
Monster trucks roar inside Rupp Arena
They’re loud and big, and crash over obstacles. What’s not to like about Monster Jam trucks at Rupp Arena? The action starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 to $82. (859-233-3535; RuppArena.com)
