Fayette County

February 26, 2017 7:25 PM

Week ahead: Monster trucks at Rupp, Antiques and Garden Show and more

By Brian Simms

bsimms@herald-leader.com

Fat Tuesday

Eat, drink and be merry

Because it’s Mardi Gras and the season of Lent begins Wednesday.

 

Senior day for UK basketball

Kentucky fans bid farewell to seniors Dominique Hawkins, Mychal Mulder and Derrick Willis. The contest against Vanderbilt might be the last home game for some underclassmen, too. (9 p.m., ESPN)

 

Thursday

Viola Davis speaks at UK

The award-winning actor speaking at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St., as part of the Speak Blue series, presented by the university’s Student Activities Board. The 8 p.m. talk is sold out. (Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center)

 

TGIFriday

March madness begins for UK women

The Southeastern Conference tournament actually starts Wednesday in Greenville, S.C., but as the No. 4 seed, Kentucky does not have to join the fray until the quarterfinals round. The Cats will play Friday against Tennessee, Alabama or Vanderbilt. (2:30 p.m., SEC Network)

 

Blue Grass Trust Antiques and Garden Show

More than 80 exhibitors will display fine antiques, garden and landscape accents, jewelry, prints and more. The weekend will include lectures, a silent auction and a ‘Kentucky Treasures’ exhibit featuring Kentucky folk art. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Ironworks Parkway. Daily tickets are $20, $30 for run of show. (Bgtantiquesandgardenshow.org)

 

Tails and Ales

Enjoy an evening of beer tasting, snacks and live music to support the animals at the Lexington Humane Society, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa, 1800 Newtown Pike. ($55; Lexingtonhumanesociety.org)

 

Saturday

Monster trucks roar inside Rupp Arena

They’re loud and big, and crash over obstacles. What’s not to like about Monster Jam trucks at Rupp Arena? The action starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 to $82. (859-233-3535; RuppArena.com)

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos