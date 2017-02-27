Apply now for Carnegie Center Author Academy scholarship

The Carnegie Center Author Academy, a nine-month student-driven certificate program that provides writers with the support to grow rapidly in their craft and to prepare their work for publication, is accepting scholarship applications.
Thanks to Kentucky writer, painter and arts advocate Nana Lampton, the Carnegie Center offers one $5,000 scholarship for the program’s yearly tuition ($5,500). The deadline for scholarship applications is April 1.
The academy is open to adult writers of all genres and experience levels. The study year runs Sept. 1 to June 1. Students in the academy receive 75 hours of one-on-one mentoring, unlimited access to Carnegie Center workshops, monthly seminars, free registration to the Carnegie Center Books-in-Progress Conference, and free consultation with a literary agent at the Books-in-Progress Conference.
More information can be found at Carnegiecenterlex.org/writing/author-academy or by contacting Marcia Thornton Jones at mjones@carnegiecenterlex.org.
Comments