Citizens invited to ‘On the Table’ kickoff celebration at Keeneland

The On the Table community conversation starts with a free kickoff celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Keeneland Entertainment Center. Participants will receive food and drinks, swag bags and a toolkit to help them host their own On the Table events on March 15.
“Lexington, let’s gather around a table and talk about our city,” Mayor Jim Gray said. “On the Table is an opportunity to come together and talk about everything from roads to parks to affordable housing. Come out to Keeneland and learn how to get involved.”
On March 15, people throughout the city will form groups to discuss not only what is great about Lexington, but ways to make it better. These conversations will inform Imagine Lexington, the city’s 2018 comprehensive plan update.
The kickoff will tell citizens more about On the Table, what it means to participate and how to host their own discussion. There will also be on-site host sign-up opportunities.
Lextran will offer free transportation to and from the event. Buses will depart from the downtown bus station at 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. and return downtown at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit onthetablelex.com.
Comments