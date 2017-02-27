Fayette County

February 27, 2017 11:30 AM

Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday and a love of reading Saturday at Fayette Mall

The eighth annual Read Across America event to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ 113th birthday and a love of reading will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fayette Mall in front of Dillard’s.

The event will feature celebrity readers and photo opportunities with special guests that include Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2. Children will receive goodie bags containing a Cat in the Hat activity sheet, a hat, reading lists and tips for parents. The event is sponsored by Fayette County Education Association, Fayette County Education Support Professionals Association and Fayette County Public Schools.

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos