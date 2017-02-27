Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday and a love of reading Saturday at Fayette Mall

The eighth annual Read Across America event to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ 113th birthday and a love of reading will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fayette Mall in front of Dillard’s.
The event will feature celebrity readers and photo opportunities with special guests that include Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2. Children will receive goodie bags containing a Cat in the Hat activity sheet, a hat, reading lists and tips for parents. The event is sponsored by Fayette County Education Association, Fayette County Education Support Professionals Association and Fayette County Public Schools.
