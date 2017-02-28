WKU sues student newspapers over sexual misconduct records

Western Kentucky University has sued its campus newspaper and the University of Kentucky campus newspaper to block access to investigative records of sexual misconduct allegations against university employees.
The suit was filed in Warren Circuit Court after the the UK newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel, lost the first round in a lawsuit filed by UK to block the release of investigative documents in a sexual harassment case involving a former professor.
“It’s appropriate to say it’s troubling the university is suing its own newspaper for practicing good journalism,” attorney Michael Abate told the WKU paper, the College Heights Herald. “Even if they have a valid basis for withholding information, they still have to submit redacted documents.”
Abate is representing the Herald.
In January, Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Clark agreed with UK that releasing the documents would allow victims to be identified even if names and other personal identifiers were redacted. He ruled the records did not have to be released under a federal student privacy law.
In its lawsuit filed Friday, WKU said its “controversy is actually with the attorney general” after the office ruled that the records on final actions in sexual harassment investigation must be turned over to the WKU paper and the Kernel. Universities have to turn to the courts to appeal attorney general opinions.
UK got headlines across the country for suing the Kernel. President Eli Capilouto has repeatedly criticized the campus paper for publishing details about a case.
