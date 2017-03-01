Severe storms cause damage in Lexington

Lexington police and fire officials were called to multiple reports of trees down and other weather-related damage Wednesday morning as storms moved through the area.
Police had to shut down a portion of Leestown Road as Kentucky Utilities workers repaired damage caused by down trees, according to reports.
Several homes in the Masterson Station neighborhood were damaged, according to WKYT. Siding had been ripped off of several homes and others had damaged shutters.
As the storms were rolling through the area, two tractor-trailers overturned on Interstate 75 between Paris Pike and the northern split, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Heavy traffic delays were expected to linger because of the crashes.
Downed trees and debris were reported throughout Lexington just before 8 a.m., not long after the National Weather Service in Louisville issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.
Lexington police now have a unit out directing traffic around this downed tree on Harrodsburg Road. pic.twitter.com/1NJO1CSpRF— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 1, 2017
Masterson Station neighborhood damaged during Wednesday morning storms. pic.twitter.com/DH2Lq5Ldab— WKYT (@WKYT) March 1, 2017
