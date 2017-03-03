Crowds flock for gently used children’s items

Lil’ Lambs Closet is holding its semi-annual children’s consignment sale at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road. The sale, with more than 300 sellers and more than 41,000 items, began Friday and is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The sale includes clothing, shoes, strollers, cribs, car seats, bedding, books, bikes, toys, movies and games. Lil’ Lambs Closet, in its 24th year, is open each spring and fall so parents can shop for seasonal items. The sellers take 70 percent of the sale price, and the church retains the remaining portion to contribute to charities and ministries related to young mothers and children, locally and globally. Since 1993, Lil’ Lambs Closet has given away $1.4 million.
Comments