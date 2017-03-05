Week ahead: Lexington Comic Con, Girls’ Sweet Sixteen, daylight-saving time and more

Wednesday
Girls’ Sweet Sixteen in Northern Kentucky
Sixteen teams, all in one place, battling over five days for a state championship. Franklin County represents the 11th Region at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University, playing Russell County at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday
‘The Gingerbread Lady’
Studio Players presents the classic Neil Simon play for which Maureen Stapleton won a Tony Award as Evy Meara, an alcoholic singer just out of rehab. Show times are 8 p.m. opening night, Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays through March 26 at the Carriage House Theatre, 154 West Bell Court. ($21, $11 for students; Studioplayers.org)
TGIFriday
UK men in SEC tourney
Kentucky heads to Nashville to take on the Georgia-Tennessee winner in the SEC quarterfinals. Tip-off is 1 p.m., so good luck getting work done (SEC Network).
Geek it up Lexington!
The Lexington Comic and Toy Convention runs through Sunday at Lexington Center, 430 West Vine Street. The guest lineup includes actors Kevin Smith, Michael Rooker and Lee Majors, and many other celebrities, exhibitors, comic creators and attractions. Hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Single-day tickets are $30 to $40, free for ages 10 and younger with a paying parent or guardian. (Lexingtoncomiccon.com)
Saturday
St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade
The traditional Irish celebration starts at 8 a.m. with the Shamrock Shuffle 3K through downtown Lexington. The blessing of the keg is 11 a.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone, followed by a day of live music and entertainment. The parade begins at 1 p.m. traveling down Main Street from Midland Avenue to North Mill Street. (Lexingtonstpatsparade.org)
Say hi to Big ‘L’
The Lexington Legends’ annual Stache-a-Palooza marks the day that individual game tickets for all 70 home games go on sale for the first time. It’s free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark and includes inflatables for all ages, face painting, free food samples and more. (LexingtonLegends.com)
Time to spring ahead
Set your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed as daylight-saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Comments