St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is Saturday

The 38th annual Alltech St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival is an all-day celebration that begins at 8 a.m. Saturday with the Shamrock Shuffle, which benefits Lexington’s Habitat for Humanity. An Irish festival, featuring eight performers, begins at 10:45 a.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. The lineup features local musicians and dancers, as well as two international acts.
The Blessing of the Keg will be at 11 a.m. under the Alltech tents, and the parade begins at 1 p.m., running along Main Street from Midland Avenue to Upper Street. Former Vice Mayor Linda Gorton is this year’s Grand Marshal. For more info, go to Lexingtonstpatsparade.org.
