Grandparents As Parents conference provides help the second time around

The Bluegrass Regional Grandparents As Parents Coalition will hold its 15th annual conference on March 16 at the Clarion Hotel, 1950 Newtown Pike.
The agenda includes nine workshops: Refocus and Reconnecting, Navigating the Legal Path, Discipline and the Traumatized Child, Current Drug Trends, Childhood Anxiety, Support Groups, Practical Application of Discipline for the Traumatized Child, Caretaking and Planning for Your Love One with Special Needs.
This year’s keynote speaker, Joan Callander Dingle, is a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother who adopted her grandson, Chad, who is now 24. She is the author of “Raising Children of Alcoholics and Drug Users” and “Second Time Around.” In 2015, she spoke at a White House briefing on needed changes in foster care and services for grandparents parenting grandchildren.
In addition to the workshops, attendees can preregister for a free legal consultation provided by local attorneys. The conference also includes materials, a resource fair and lunch. The registration fee is $5 for grandparents/relative caregivers, $50 for professionals (CEUs for social work, FRYSC, CLEs for law). Contact the Fayette County Extension Office, 859-257-5582, or go to Gapofky.org for registration and program information.
