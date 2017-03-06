Come out and meet the NEIGHbors

Horse Country, an organization formed to support fan development of horse racing, will offer free tours of horse farms from 9 am. to 4 p.m. March 18.
The members of Horse Country will open their gates for a day of free tours called Meet the NEIGHbors. The tours are an opportunity for locals to peek behind the scenes at an equine medical clinic and see famous stallions or even meet foals and yearlings at the beginning of their careers.
The event will be held at Adena Springs, Airdrie Stud, Claiborne Farm, Coolmore America, Darley at Jonabell, Denali Stud, Gainesway, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Hermitage Farm, Lane’s End, Mill Ridge, Pin Oak, Runnymede, Spendthrift and Taylor Made.
Tour times vary at each location. In addition, each tour has limited capacity and advance registration is required. To reserve a free ticket, go to Info.visithorsecountry.com/meet-the-neighbors and select a Meet the NEIGHbors tour.
