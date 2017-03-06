Summer Youth Job Training Program deadline extended

Lexington youth still have time to sign up for this year’s Summer Youth Job Training Program offered by the city. The deadline has been extended until March 15.
The program is a public-private partnership that provides real-world job experience to students ages 14-17 by pairing them with local employers. Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government pays the trainees, while employers help the students develop job skills and work experience.
The program runs for six weeks, from June 12 through July 21. Trainees will work 20 hours a week and earn $8.20 per hour. For more information or an application, go to Lexingtonky.gov/youth-development-center.
Comments