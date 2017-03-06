Duke, UNC hometowns beat Lexington as best places for college basketball fans

Commence the disbelief. A new study hits many University of Kentucky fans where they live with rivals they sort of despise.
Duke’s Durham, N.C., and University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill beat Lexington as best cities for college basketball fans in a study by WalletHub, the personal finance website that’s gotten significant attention for its analysis, studies and rankings on anything that could affect consumers or economies small and large.
Chapel Hill and Durham outranked Lexington among large, midsize and small cities or when all cities were lumped together.
Durham was tops among midsize cities, Chapel Hill was tops among small cities. Lexington was third among large cities. Add all the cities together and Lexington was 8th to Chapel Hills 1st place and Durham’s 3rd place.
Furthermore, Los Angeles, home to University of California, ranked higher than Lexington in the large city category, as did Philly where last year’s NCAA Tournament champion Villanova University plays in a suburb. Philadelphia also is the home to the Division I teams of University of Pennsylvania, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s.
How can North Carolina outscore Lexington?
WalletHub compared 291 U.S. cities with Division I teams by crunching data that included number of wins (divided by total games played in the past three seasons), number of regular season championship wins, overall championship wins, minimum season ticket prices, basketball stadium capacity. The data was from the U.S. Census Bureau, teams marketing reports, team websites and ESPN.
It seems Lexington took hits for highest minimum season ticket prices. Louisville also got dinged for that. And other locations got higher marks for most engaged fans, a metric WalletHub determined by number of Twitter followers and number of Facebook likes per capita.
