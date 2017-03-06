Coroner seeks public’s help to find family of Lexington man who died

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the family or friends of a Lexington man who died last month.
James E. Walling, 70, died Feb. 19 at Fountain Circle Health and Rehabilitation in Winchester, according to the coroner’s office. His wife, Linda Wells Walling, died previously.
Walling lived in the Sarasota Drive area of Lexington and was a ward of the state, according to the coroner’s office. He had a daughter, Rhonda Robinson, and a son, Sammy Walling, who are thought to be living in Lexington.
Anyone with information about Walling’s family or friends is asked to call the coroner’s office at 859-455-5700.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
