Fayette County

March 6, 2017 3:21 PM

Coroner seeks public’s help to find family of Lexington man who died

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the family or friends of a Lexington man who died last month.

James E. Walling, 70, died Feb. 19 at Fountain Circle Health and Rehabilitation in Winchester, according to the coroner’s office. His wife, Linda Wells Walling, died previously.

Walling lived in the Sarasota Drive area of Lexington and was a ward of the state, according to the coroner’s office. He had a daughter, Rhonda Robinson, and a son, Sammy Walling, who are thought to be living in Lexington.

Anyone with information about Walling’s family or friends is asked to call the coroner’s office at 859-455-5700.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos