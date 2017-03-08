Fayette County

March 8, 2017 7:28 PM

Newest University of Kentucky research building is progressing

Construction is continuing on the University of Kentucky Research Building No. 2 on Virginia Avenue between South Limestone and Press Avenue. The 300,000-square-foot building will join the Biomedical/Biological Science Research and Bio-Pharmacy buildings. It will be a hub of interdisciplinary research addressing Kentucky’s high rates of cancer, diabetes and heart disease. The building, yet to be named, is scheduled to open in 2018. Its $265 million cost will be split by the university and the state.

Fayette County

