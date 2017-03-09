Beautification award named after former Vice Mayor Isabel Yates

A longtime champion of city beautification efforts was honored Thursday by America in Bloom, a nonprofit that encourages beautification efforts.
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray honored former Vice Mayor Isabel Yates with the first ever Community Champion Award at the America in Bloom breakfast. The local annual award will now be known as the Isabel Yates Community Champion Award. The award goes to a person who demonstrates selfless commitment to a community. Yates served on the Urban County Council from 1991 to 2002, when she retired. From 1998 to 2002, she was vice mayor. Yates has been involved in dozens of community groups and organizations during her time in office and after she left city hall.
