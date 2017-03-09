Coroner’s office seeks family of Lexington homeless man who died

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the family or friends of a homeless man who died Thursday in Lexington.
Jerry Clayton Fogle, 37, died at 120 West High Street but had a previous address in Sadieville, according to the coroner’s office. Fogle was a regular patient at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and had been seen almost daily in the hospital’s emergency department since December.
The coroner’s office has identified Steve Fogle of Sadieville as a possible next of kin.
Anyone with information about friends or relatives of Fogle is asked to call the coroner’s office at 859-455-5700.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
